Come Fall in Love—The DDLJ Musical, a Stage Adaptation of the Indian Blockbuster, to Bow on Broadway

The international hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, known as DDLJ in India, is getting the stage musical treatment. Come Fall in Love—The DDLJ Musical is aiming for a Broadway bow during the 2022-2023 season. The show will have its world premiere at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego; performances will begin on September 1, 2022 and run through October 16. Opening night at the Old Globe is scheduled for September 14.

One of the highest-grossing movies in history, DDLJ premiered in 1995, starring Bollywood royals Shah Rukh Khan as Rog and Kajol as Simran. The film tells the story of Simran, a young Indian-American woman whose future is set: an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her very strict dad that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls for the charming Rog, and her careful, logical plans go out the window. The movie marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, head of the family-owned Yash Raj Films, the largest film studio in India. He will also helm the musical production.

“I was 14 when I saw my first musical in the summer of 1985. The lights dimmed, the curtains lifted and what unfolded in the next few hours left me speechless, and what I saw on stage blew my mind. I couldn’t believe that this kind of spectacle could be created live on stage. It filled me with the same joy a good Indian film does. I realized then, that worlds apart, languages apart, Western musical theater and Indian films are two long lost lovers separated in time," Chopra said in a statement. "Twenty-six years later, I will be directing DDLJ all over again, but as an English language Broadway musical for a worldwide audience. I’m terribly nervous and incredibly excited."

Based on an original story by Chopra, the musical will feature book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Top Indian songwriters Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will serve as composers with Bill Sherman serving as music supervisior. Rob Ashford will choreograph with Shruti Merchant as associate choreographer. The production will also include set design by Derek McLane.

A global casting search is set to begin shortly. Additional details regarding casting, a Broadway venue, dates and more will be announced later.

Watch the original movie trailer below.