See Caroline, or Change's Radio Trio Sing 'Salty Teardrops' on Late Night with Seth Meyers

In honor of Caroline, or Change's opening night on October 27, three of its stars appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform a number. Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas, who bring the Radio Trio to life on stage, sang "Salty Teardrops" from the Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori musical. As previously announced, Olivier winner Sharon D Clarke leads the company as Caroline along with John Cariani, Caissie Levy, Tamika Lawrence, Samantha Williams, Chip Zien and more. Directed by Michael Longhurst, Caroline, or Change began performances on October 8. Watch the performance below!