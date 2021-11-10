 Skip to main content
Stop the Clock! Watch a Clip of Andrew Garfield Singing as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM!

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 10, 2021
Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick.. BOOM!"
(Photo courtesy of Netflix)

The clock is running out on the wait for the premiere of the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's tick, tick…BOOM! In addition to the trailer for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-helmed Netflix movie, there have been some exciting goodies for fans to enjoy: Tony-winning star Andrew Garfield's take on "30/90" and "Louder Than Words" alongside Joshua Henry and Vanessa Hudgens. Now, those gearing up to enjoy tick, tick…BOOM! on the big screen on November 12 and on Netflix on November 19 can see a clip of Garfield singing "30/90" as Larson. Check out the awesome footage below!

