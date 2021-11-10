Stop the Clock! Watch a Clip of Andrew Garfield Singing as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM!

The clock is running out on the wait for the premiere of the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's tick, tick…BOOM! In addition to the trailer for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-helmed Netflix movie, there have been some exciting goodies for fans to enjoy: Tony-winning star Andrew Garfield's take on "30/90" and "Louder Than Words" alongside Joshua Henry and Vanessa Hudgens. Now, those gearing up to enjoy tick, tick…BOOM! on the big screen on November 12 and on Netflix on November 19 can see a clip of Garfield singing "30/90" as Larson. Check out the awesome footage below!

The year is 1990, and this man is about to turn 30.



