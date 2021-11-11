Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits Cancels Performances Through November 18 & Sets Early Closing Date

Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits will play its final performance on November 28. The news comes after announcing the production was canceling performances due to COVID-19 cases. Originally announced to resume performances on November 11, the play will now resume performances on November 19. Chicken & Biscuits, directed by Zhailon Levingston, opened at Circle in the Square Theatre on October 10. The production was originally announced to play through January 2, 2022.

"We are deeply appreciative of the outpouring of love and good thoughts for the company and show; the health and safety of our company must be paramount, and so we have made the difficult decision to suspend performances through Thursday, November 18, so that the entire company can assuredly return in great form and health on Friday, November 19," said the producers in a statement.

"Due to the significant financial impact of the show cancellations, Chicken & Biscuits will need to play the final performance of its Broadway engagement on Sunday, November 28," the statement continued. "We make this decision with a very heavy heart, as this production has brought so much joy into our lives during a very challenging time. We witnessed first-hand the delights, surprises, laughter and representation it bestowed upon a diverse and welcoming audience. We are so proud of, and honored to have worked alongside, the phenomenal talent on and off stage–more than 30 of whom made their Broadway debuts–and of the play’s magnificent and brilliant leaders, playwright Douglas Lyons and director Zhailon Levingston."

"This is certainly not the final bow for this groundbreaking work, or its players," the statement read. "We are incredibly excited about the future plans for Chicken & Biscuits, for which we have seen great demand from touring companies and regional theaters. We are so grateful to the entire theater industry and the generous audiences for embracing the play so whole-heartedly. It has been an inspiring experience, and it’s why we are adamant Chicken & Biscuits returns in great health on November 19 with this divine original Broadway company, to complete this Broadway run on the high note it deserves."

The closing company will feature Norm Lewis as Reginald, Michael Urie as Logan, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry, Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry.

In Chicken & Biscuits, the Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father—hopefully without killing each other. But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral.

The play had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at the Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later when the theater industry suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costume design by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Twi McCallum.