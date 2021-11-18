 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon
(Photo: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

tick, tick...BOOM! Isn't Lin-Manuel Miranda's First Directing Credit on IMDb

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 18, 2021

tick, tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's autobiographical show, arrives on Netflix on November 19. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film, which stars fellow Tony winner Andrew Garfield. Miranda, who has already received praise for his directorial debut, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the movie. A very fun fact was revealed during the sit-down: tick, tick...BOOM! isn't technically his first directing credit—at least, not on IMDb. "In the early days of IMDb, you didn't need to prove you'd made a movie. My friend Adam and I made a 40-minute movie over the course of three sleepovers in tenth grade called Clayton's Friends," he explained. "It literally was a sleepover movie. I can't get it off IMDb." Read the riveting description of that project here, and watch the full interview below.

View Comments

Star Files

Andrew Garfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Articles Trending Now

  1. Get a First Look at London's Jessie Buckley & Eddie Redmayne-Led Cabaret Revival
  2. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  3. Casting Set for World Premiere Musical Suffs at The Public Theater
Back to Top