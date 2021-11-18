Odds & Ends: See Ashley Park & More in the Juicy Trailer for Season Two of Emily in Paris

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Watch a New Trailer for Emily in Paris

A new trailer for Emily in Paris has arrived, and c'est chouette! As previously announced, the series will return to Netflix on December 22, and it appears Emily and her bestie Mindy (played by Lily Collins and Tony nominee Ashley Park) are spilling some major tea in this new look at the show. Check it out below!

Casting Complete for Black No More

Complete casting has been revealed for Tariq Trotter and John Ridley's previously announced musical Black No More. The full cast includes Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Ryan Fitzgerald, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Sarah Meahl, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Katie Thompson, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson and Edward Watts. They join the previously announced Trotter, Ephraim Sykes, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tamika Lawrence, Theo Stockman, Tracy Shayne, Walter Bobbie and Lillias White. Directed by Scott Elliott, Black No More will run at The Pershing Square Signature Center's Irene Diamond Stage from January 11, 2022 through February 27. Opening night is scheduled for February 8.

Get a Fun, Festive Look at Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

There's new life for the canceled NBC series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and it comes in the form of a holiday movie. Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will arrive on Roku on December 1. Created by Austin Winsberg, the show originally premiered on January 7, 2020 and followed the socially awkward Zoey (Jane Levy), who can hear the inner thoughts of people in the form of big musical numbers. The cast includes Broadway alums Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher and Chip Zien. Enjoy the festive, fun trailer below!

Casting Announced for West End's Wicked

London's Wicked will welcome some new Ozians in 2022. As of February 1, 2022, the cast will include Lucie Jones as Elphaba, Helen Woolf as Glinda, Ryan Reid as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible, Gary Wilmot as The Wizard, Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Nicholas McLean as Boq, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Amy Webb, Charli Baptie, Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener. The smash hit show is playing at the West End's Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it resumed performances on September 15.