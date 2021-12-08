Odds & Ends: Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop Extends Run in Washington, D.C.

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

A Strange Loop Extends at Woolly Mammoth

The Washington, D.C. run of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop has extended. The production will now play at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre through January 9, 2022. A Strange Loop spotlights Usher, a Black queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical—about a Black queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical. Jaquel Spivey stars as Usher, the role played by Larry Owens when the musical had its world premiere at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons in 2019. Joining Spivey are original cast members Antwayn Hopper, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison and Jason Veasey.

Rebecca Luker (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Nice Work If You Can Get It Concert to Honor Rebecca Luker

Host Jesse Walker will join Diana star and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye for a special virtual benefit performance of Nice Work If You Can Get It to honor the late Rebecca Luker on December 17 at 8PM ET. The evening will feature Walker as Jimmy Winter, Ricky DeRosa as Cookie McGee and Dinanda Klaassen as Billie Bendix with Bemba Balsirow as Chief Berry, Estelle Balsirow as Duchess Estonia Dulworth, Serge Balsirow as Duke Mahoney, Helene Ciappetta as Millicent Winter, Cooper Grodin as Senator Max Evergreen, Lola Maltz as Jeannie Muldoon and Haley Rice as Eileen Evergreen. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit and support Project ALS therapeutics research. Donations can be made here.

Watch Kelli O'Hara & More in the Season Two Trailer for The Accidental Wolf

Tony nominee and Succession star Arian Moayed's webseries The Accidental Wolf returns for its second season on December 30, and a star-packed trailer has arrived. Starring Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, the series also features Marsha Stephanie Blake, Tony nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson, two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey, Obie winner Zainab Jah, two-time Tony winner Judith Light, two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, Tony winner Denis O’Hare, Tony nominee Ashley Park, Erin Wilhelmi and Tavi Gevinson. The Accidental Wolf centers on a Manhattan mother and wife, who receives a desperate call from a stranger pleading for her to save him and his pregnant wife. Season two finds its heroine six months after this life-altering phone call. Check out the gripping trailer below!

The Phantom of the Opera's Ben Crawford Releases Holiday EP

The Phantom of the Opera star and former vlogger Ben Crawford is getting festive. He released the holiday EP, A Crawdaddy Christmas, which takes yuletide favorites, including “This Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “The Secret of Christmas” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and gives them a pop and jazz twist with the help of music supervisor John Coyne. Listen below!

Rachel York & More Set for The Muse Sessions at Birdland

Art Lab is presenting a concert, The Muse Sessions, which is about inspiration, the creative process and the role of the muse in some of the world’s most beloved works of art. The event will take place at Birdland Jazz Club on January 10, 2022 at 8:30PM and feature Broadway stars Rachel York, Shuler Hensley, Christiani Pitts and Damon Daunno. Head here for more info.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Renewed

After debuting on HBO Max on November 18, Mindy Kaling's comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls has already been renewed for a second season. The show follows the lives of four roommates and students at the prestigious New England Essex College and features Reneé Rapp, who made her Broadway debut playing Regina George in Mean Girls. The series also features stage alums Midori Francis and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Joining them are Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur.