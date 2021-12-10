See New Photos of Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton & Carmen Cusack in Flying Over Sunset

The world premiere of Flying Over Sunset, starring Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton and Carmen Cusack, is giving audiences a sneak peek with these fresh production photos. The musical, which officially opens at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater on December 13, is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), film legend Cary Grant (Yazbeck) and writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton)—each of whom experimented with LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world. Flying Over Sunset features a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie. Check out the photos below!

Michele Ragusa, Carmen Cusack and Kanisha Marie Feliciano.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)