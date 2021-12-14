 Skip to main content
Dear Evan Hansen Star Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Are Expecting First Child

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 14, 2021
Ellie and Jordan Fisher
(Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher and wife Ellie announced on December 14 that they are expecting their first child. Fisher shared the sweet moment when he found out he's a dad-to-be on social media. 

The couple, who got married during an intimate ceremony after-hours at Disney World in November 2020, got engaged in May 2019. 

Prior to donning Evan Hansen's blue polo, Fisher made his Broadway debut in Hamilton. His musical screen credits include Rent LiveGrease Live! and Teen Beach Movie. He has also been seen in To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2 and Work It

Fisher and his wife, who is a clinical nutritionist, are expecting a baby boy.

