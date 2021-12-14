Odds & Ends: Karen Olivo, Myra Lucretia Taylor & More Set for Reading of New Musical We Won't Sleep

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Industry Readings Set for We Won't Sleep

We Won’t Sleep, a new pop musical based on the true story of Jeannette Rankin, America’s first congresswoman, will hold industry readings by invitation only in New York City on December 16 and 17. Tony winner Karen Olivo will play the role of Rankin in the reading. The cast will also feature Tina Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor, Jevon McFerrin and Adam Hyndman with Chloe Campbell, Kyla Garcia, Em Grosland, Jorrel Javier, Madison McBride, Diane Phelan, Andrea Prestinario, Cindy Tsai, Emara Vee, Princess Victomé and Brandon L.Whitmore. The production features music and lyrics by Ari Afsar, a book by Lauren M. Gunderson, choreography by Yusha-Marie Sorzano and direction by Erin Ortman. Mary-Mitchell Campbell is the music supervisor. Cynthia Meng will serve as musical director. As previously reported, the world premiere production of We Won’t Sleep will be staged from May 31, 2022 through July 3 at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

Patti LuPone on Answering the Call for Company

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes Patti LuPone! The Tony winner and Company star visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on December 13 to talk about her return to Broadway. "I had actually given up musicals, and then Marianne Elliott called me. She was the director of War Horse, the director of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time—I had put out into the universe that I wanted to work with this woman when I saw both of those shows. I gave up musicals, she called," LuPone said. "I said, 'No, no, no, no, no,' and then I thought, 'If I don't say 'yes,' she'll never ask me again. So, I said, 'Yes.'" We'll drink to that! Watch the interview below.

New Orleans-Set The Phantom of the Opera in the Works

Gaston Leroux's novel The Phantom of the Opera has inspired another retelling. In addition to the Broadway's longest running show, Anthony McCarten and Scooter Braun's contemporary psychological thriller film and Gaumont's six-part miniseries, Deadline reports that Universal Pictures has acquired the John Fusco spec script Phantom, a package that includes producers Harvey Mason Jr. as well as Tony winner John Legend and his Get Lifted Film Co. producing partner Mike Jackson.Set in contemporary New Orleans, further details about the story will be revealed later.

Cheyenne Jackson

(Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)

Cheyenne Jackson to Join Shoshana Bean for Holiday Concert

Fresh off of her Apollo Theater concert engagement on December 13, Shoshana Bean will perform Sing Your Hallelujah in Los Angeles on December 18 at Immanuel Presbyterian Cathedral. Cheyenne Jackson will join her onstage, as will Jarrett Johnson, Kojo Littles, Stevie Mackey, Jason McGee, Sarah Reich and singer David Simmons. Head here for more info.

Sleep No More Moves Up Return

Sleep No More will now resume performances on February 3, 2022 at the McKittrick Hotel. February 14 will mark the production's official reopening. This theatrical experience tells Shakespeare’s Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone’s journey is completely unique. The story unfolds through a blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space.

Kelli O'Hara

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Kelli O'Hara Steps in for Laura Benanti at Carnegie Hall

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara has agreed to step in as a soloist with the New York Pops for the annual holiday concert on December 17. O'Hara replaces the previously announced Laura Benanti, who has withdrawn from the event due to an exposure to COVID-19 in her family. The evening of traditional carols and contemporary holiday classics will be led by New York Pops Music Director Steven Reineke.