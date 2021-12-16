 Skip to main content
Eric Anderson to Replace Tony Winner Danny Burstein in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 16, 2021
Eric Anderson
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Eric Anderson will step into the role of club impresario Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on January 18, 2022. Danny Burstein, who won a Tony Award for originating the role, will play his final performance on January 16, 2022. As previously reported, the Tony-winning musical resumed performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24.

Anderson has appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Kinky Boots, Rocky, The Last Ship, Soul Doctor, Pretty Woman and Waitress. His film and TV credits include The Greatest Showman, Elementary,The Good Wife, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Alias and Live From Lincoln Center: South Pacific.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film of the same name. The show arrived on Broadway following an out-of-town run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. It features a book by John Logan and a score of hit pop music from the past 50 years. Alex Timbers directs the production, which features choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened on Broadway on July 25, 2019 and won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

