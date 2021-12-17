Take Me Out Shifts Broadway Dates

Play ball! The upcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's 2003 Tony-winning play Take Me Out, starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, will now begin performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 10, 2022, one day later than the originally announced March 9. The Scott Ellis-directed play is still set to open on April 4.

As announced, Take Me Out will also feature Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

Take Me Out follows Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

The creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman and casting director Jim Carnahan.

As reported, Williams is set to star in a TV adaptation of the play.