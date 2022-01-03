Baize Buzan to Join Greg Kinnear in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway

Baize Buzan will step into the role of Scout Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird on January 5, replacing Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger who played her final performance on January 2. As previously reported, Buzan will star opposite Greg Kinnear, who makes his Broadway debut as Atticus Finch beginning on January 2 replacing Jeff Daniels. To Kill a Mockingbird resumed Broadway performances on October 5.

Buzan is an original cast member of To Kill a Mockingbird. Her screen credits include Being the Ricardos, Chicago Fire and more.

Buzan and Kinnear join a cast that includes Hunter Parrish as Jem Finch, Portia as Calpurnia, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie. The ensemble features Scout Backus, Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans. Original cast member Mariah Lee joins the cast as Mayella Ewell beginning January 9.

Adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel and directed by Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird began previews on November 1, 2018 and officially opened on December 13.

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its national tour on March 27, 2022 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, followed by the official tour opening on April 5, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, Massachusetts, starring Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. The play and will begin performances in London’s West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.