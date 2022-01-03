 Skip to main content
Watch The Music Man Star Hugh Jackman Open Up About How His Family Influenced His Stage Career & More

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 3, 2022

Tony winner Hugh Jackman, who stars as Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway, was featured on CBS Sunday Morning on January 2. "What better job to have in the world than to allow people to come and just put their troubles aside for a second?" Jackman said. Jackman opened up about losing his father in September, his love of theater and more. The segment also includes footage from the Broadway revival and Jackman and choreographer Warren Carlyle in the rehearsal room. Take a look below, and then go see The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre.

