Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks & More Announced for The Color Purple Film

This casting is too beautiful for words! Variety reports that Oprah Winfrey has revealed more names for the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple, and they include some Broadway alums. Fantasia Barrino, the American Idol winner who made her Broadway debut in the original production of The Color Purple as a Celie replacement, will return to the role in the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical. As previously announced, Winfrey and Steven Spielberg are teaming up on the film, which will be directed by Blitz Bazawule. The adaptation features a screenplay by Marcus Gardley and is aiming for release on December 20, 2023.

Barrino joins a cast that includes Danielle Brooks reprising her Tony-nominated turn as Sofia, Tony nominee Colman Domingo as Mister and The Little Mermaid live-action star and Grammy nominee Halle Bailey as Nettie, as well as the previously announced Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery.

The Color Purple follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life. The 1985 film starred Whoopi Goldberg in an Oscar-nominated performance as Celie and Oprah Winfrey in an Oscar-nominated performance as Sofia. The original 2005 Broadway production starred LaChanze, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the role. Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo garnered a Tony, Grammy and Emmy for her portrayal of Celie in the 2015 revival.