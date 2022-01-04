Sara Bareilles Set for Roundabout Theatre Company's Gala Honoring Chita Rivera

Tony nominee Sara Bareilles is set to honor Broadway legend Chita Rivera at Roundabout Theatre Company's previously announced 2022 Paint the Town! gala. Bareilles will perform a concert created exclusively for the occasion, which will take place on March 7 at the Ziegfield Ballroom in New York City.

Rivera is set to receive the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with the theater company and memorable stage work. The award honors those who have made an indelible impact on both theater and the Roundabout Theatre Company.

All proceeds from Paint the Town! will benefit the Roundabout Theatre Company’s myriad theatrical and educational programs and support efforts to amplify and strengthen the company’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion—both on and off their stages.

The Bareilles-scored Waitress, the musical based on the 2007 film of the same name, recently completed its second Broadway run. It was recently announced that Bareilles will play the Baker's Wife in the upcoming New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods.