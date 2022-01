Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is playing songs from the upcoming movie musical Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage. Plus, hear a hilarious onstage mishap from Elliot Harper, Matilda's West End Miss Trunchbull. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!