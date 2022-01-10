Nick Rashad Burroughs to Play Ike Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Nick Rashad Burroughs will step into the role of Ike Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical beginning on January 18. Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts will play his final performance on January 16. Tina resumed Broadway performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8.

Burroughs is an original Broadway cast member of Tina. His other has also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and King Kong. His credits also include the Something Rotten national tour.

Burroughs joins a cast that stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. The ensemble includes Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner and Katie Webber. Kayla Davion plays Tina at certain performances.

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on November 7, 2019. It is was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and original star Adrienne Warren took home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.