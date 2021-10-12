Take a Look as Tony Winner Adrienne Warren Reopens in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical officially reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8 and thanks to these photos and videos, you can feel like you were there. Tony winner Adrienne Warren leads the company as Tina Turner alongside Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna. Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd. Celebrate the return of the musical by checking out Warren's standing ovation-worthy final number, as well as photos from curtain call below!