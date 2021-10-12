 Skip to main content
Take a Look as Tony Winner Adrienne Warren Reopens in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 12, 2021
Adrienne Warren
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical officially reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8 and thanks to these photos and videos, you can feel like you were there. Tony winner Adrienne Warren leads the company as Tina Turner alongside Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna. Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd. Celebrate the return of the musical by checking out Warren's standing ovation-worthy final number, as well as photos from curtain call below!

Adrienne Warren strikes a pose as Tina Turner.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Daniel J. Watts takes a bow as Ike Turner.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Myra Lucretia Taylor thanks the audience.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Scribe Katori Hall welcomes the audience back to Tina.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
