See Brad Oscar Reminisce About Something Rotten!, The Addams Family & More

With Broadway credits like The Producers, Spamalot, The Addams Family, Something Rotten! and most recently, Mrs. Doubtfire, Brad Oscar is a musical comedy stalwart. On the most recent episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the two-time Tony nominee joined Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for a stroll through the Theatre District to visit all of his former Broadway theaters and reminisce about his career.

On playing Frank Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre: "What I love is that J. Harrison Ghee and I always appear on stage together. I joke that we're doing Side Show because J. and I are never apart for the entire evening—from our dressing room to the stage."

On starring in The Producers and Something Rotten! at the St. James Theatre: "Ironically, it's the first Broadway house I was ever in as an audience member. I saw the original production of On the Twentieth Century. The Producers was the gift that kept on giving. It was an extraordinary experience. It was amazing. Everybody expected The Producers to be good. All those people coming together—it was going to be special. Nobody knew what Something Rotten! was. So, the audience's response to that show was so joyous because they were so taken aback and surprised by it. It was such a celebration of the musical comedy. I thought nothing would ever top The Producers, but, in many ways, it equaled that."

On his Broadway debut in Aspects of Love at the Broadhurst Theatre: "It was my Broadway debut, so it will always be obviously very special to me. We ran for about a year. I was a swing, so I was covering one or two of the principal roles and then most of the character men in the ensemble. I wanted to be a working actor. My dream was to walk through a stage door eight times a week."

On playing Cookie McGee in Nice Work If You Can Get It at the Imperial Theatre: "It was amazing work because I literally just came in for two months while Tony Award winner Michael McGrath was having some knee work done. So, I got to come in for eight weeks and play with Matthew Broderick again, my dear chum from The Producers."

On playing Uncle Fester in The Addams Family at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre: "I had a ball. You're inhabiting this character that so many people are familiar with and love. That curtain went up, and that audience met you halfway."

