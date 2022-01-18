Full Cast and Dates Announced for Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop on Broadway

Jaquel Spivey and the cast of the Wooly Mammoth production of "A Strange Loop" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Full casting and dates have been announced for Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop. Previews will begin at the Lyceum Theatre on April 6 with opening night set for April 26.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop will feature Jaquel Spivey in his Broadway debut as Usher, a role he played at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, D.C. He will join original cast members Antwayn Hopper as Thought 6, L Morgan Lee as Thought 1, John-Michael Lyles as Thought 3, James Jackson Jr. as Thought 2, John-Andrew Morrison as Thought 4 and Jason Veasey as Thought 5.

The musical explores the thoughts of Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical.

A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett and features a book, music and lyrics by Jackson. Rona Siddiqui is the. music director and Raja Feather Kelly is the choreographer. The creative team also includes set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jennifer Schriever, sound designer Drew Levy and orchestrator Charlie Rosen.

The show won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama as well as five Outer Critics Circle Award Honors, two Lucille Lortel Awards and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical.