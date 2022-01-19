Exclusive! Go Inside the Upcoming Children's Book B Is for Broadway

B Is for Broadway, a sequel to the popular picture book A Is for Audra by John Robert Alltman, will be released on February 1. Random House Children’s Books and The Actors Fund have partnered to release the book with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund. Here is an exclusive look at the new book, which features illustrations by Peter Emmerich.

“The chance to introduce budding theater fans to Broadway’s most dazzling divas with A is for Audra was a dream come true," author Alltman told Broadway.com. "I couldn’t be happier to continue riding the wheels of that dream with B is for Broadway, and to have collaborated with Peter, Random House Children’s Books and The Actors Fund to bring up the curtain on the people and passion that make shows singularly sensational.”

“Working on B is for Broadway was so exciting for several reasons, and I am so glad it is being released now, when we need Broadway the most," said Emmerich. "To collaborate with John for a second time was a chance I jumped at, but for both of us to celebrate the wonderful people who work on stage and behind the scenes is something that I think is very close to our hearts. Also, knowing that part of the proceeds are going to The Actors Fund just made it much more special considering how much help and support they provide.”

Intended for ages three through seven, B Is for Broadway is a celebration for all theater fans. Readers will see their favorite stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone and Billy Porter as well as scenes from hit shows like Rent and Les Misérables.

Take an exclusive first look inside the delightful new book below and pre-order your copy now.