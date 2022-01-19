 Skip to main content
Head to the Movies with Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 19, 2022
Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
(Image: c/o Apple)

Awards season has arrived, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has your front row seat to the stars. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on January 23 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

 
