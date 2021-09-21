 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Here's a Look at Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 21, 2021

Something wicked this way comes! A teaser trailer for the starry screen adaptation of Macbeth, which will have its world premiere on September 24 when it opens the 59th New York Film Festival, has arrived. The Tragedy of Mabeth is Joel Coen's new film based on the Shakespeare tragedy. As previously reported, the movie stars Denzel Washington as the title character and Frances McDormand as his scheming wife—both Tony winners can be seen in the video below. The teaser also reveals that The Tragedy of Mabeth will hit theaters on December 25 and arrive on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. Check it out below!

Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
View Comments

Star Files

Denzel Washington

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Dear Evan Hansen Announces Stars for Broadway, West End and National Touring Productions
  3. Jagged Little Pill Producers Address Character's Gender Identity for Broadway Restart
Back to Top