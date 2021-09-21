Here's a Look at Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Something wicked this way comes! A teaser trailer for the starry screen adaptation of Macbeth, which will have its world premiere on September 24 when it opens the 59th New York Film Festival, has arrived. The Tragedy of Mabeth is Joel Coen's new film based on the Shakespeare tragedy. As previously reported, the movie stars Denzel Washington as the title character and Frances McDormand as his scheming wife—both Tony winners can be seen in the video below. The teaser also reveals that The Tragedy of Mabeth will hit theaters on December 25 and arrive on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. Check it out below!