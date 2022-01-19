Company, Thoughts of a Colored Man and More Earn GLAAD Media Award Nominations

Three Broadway productions were honored by the media advocacy organization GLAAD on January 19 with nominations for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The Outstanding Broadway Production category includes Company, Thoughts of a Colored Man and Chicken & Biscuits.

Other nominees of note to Broadway fans include West Side Story, tick, tick...BOOM! and Everybody's Talking About Jamie for Outstanding Film - Wide Release, Pose for Outstanding Drama Series, The Sex Lives of College Girls for Outstanding New TV Series and Halston for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles on April 2 and in New York City on May 6. Head here for the full list of nominees.