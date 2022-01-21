Odds & Ends: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Welcome First Child & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Welcome First Child

Broadway alum Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have welcomed their first child. They announced the news on Instagram on January 21: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018, with a Western ceremony officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day. Jonas, who will star in the upcoming Jersey Boys film, has appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Annie Get Your Gun and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The couple was were also on the producing team of Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & More Make Kennedy Center Next 50

Here's to the Next 50! As part of the Kennedy Center's 50th anniversary and with input from artists, cultural leaders, arts organizations and community members, the institution has introduced the Kennedy Center Next 50, which features 50 leaders and organizations that, through sustained excellence of artistic, educational, athletic or multi-disciplinary work, are lighting the way forward. These 50 cultural leaders will take part in programs, forums, residencies and events and work with the Kennedy Center to create opportunities for discourse with civic leaders to ensure that the voices of artistic and cultural leaders are lifted and heard. Historic Golden Globe winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, for colored girls director/choreographer Camille A. Brown, stage manager Cody Renard Richard, Broadway alums Ty Defoe and Georgina Pazcoguin are just a few of the names involved. Check out the full list here.

Bake Off the Musical Set for July Bow

Hot off the press fresh out the oven: Bake Off the Musical will open at Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham on July 21. Endorsed and created in association with executive producer Richard McKerrow and the producers of the TV phenomenon, The Great British Bake Off, this musical comedy has reimagined the beloved baking show as a stage musical. Follow eight amateur bakers as they compete to impress two iconic judges and battle their way to be crowned champion Star Baker. The new show features an original score by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary.

John Cameron Mitchell

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

See John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic in New Series

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! As previously announced, Tony winner John Cameron Mitchell is set to star as Joe Exotic in an upcoming Peacock series, and it has a name, premiere date and teaser. Joe. vs. Carole will premiere on March 3 and also star Saturday Night Live Emmy winner Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin. The new show is based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, hosted and reported by Robert Moor. Check out the teaser below!

John Cameron Mitchell's Shortbus Returns to Theaters

Speaking of John Cameron Mitchell, his film Shortbus is set for a theatrical rerelease beginning on January 26 at the IFC Center—screenings in select cities will follow. Written and directed by Mitchell, the film explores the lives of several emotionally challenged characters as they navigate the comic and tragic intersections between love and sex in and around a modern-day underground salon. Watch the trailer below.