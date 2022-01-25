Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls, Directed and Choreographed by Camille A. Brown, Shifts Broadway Dates

The upcoming revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf has shifted its Broadway dates. The production, which is directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, will now begin performances at the Booth Theatre on April 1 and open on April 20. It was previously announced to begin on March 4 and open on March 24. Casting will be announced later.

Filled with passion, humor and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

for colored girls first bowed on Broadway in September 1976 and received two Tony nominations, including Best Play. A production played off-Broadway at the Public Theater in 2019 and had four extensions.