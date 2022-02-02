 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Head to the Theater with Jenn Colella, Kevin Clay & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 2, 2022
Jenn Colella on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Broadway is back, and with it comes The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 6 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

 
View Comments

Star Files

Kevin Clay

Jenn Colella

Aaron De Jesus

Emilie Kouatchou
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Hits Number One on Billboard Hot 100
  2. Lisa Howard Joins the Wicked National Tour as Madame Morrible
  3. Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Spidey Sense Was Tingling About Andrew Garfield
Back to Top