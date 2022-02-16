 Skip to main content
Hear from Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Norm Lewis & More on The Broadway Show

by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 16, 2022
Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 20 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
