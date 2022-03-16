Cast and Creative Team Set for Broadway-Bound Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ at Old Globe

Casting has been announced for the Broadway-bound revival. Tony winner Wayne Cilento, who was featured in the original company, directs the previously announced production . Performances are set to begin on April 19 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and run through May 29. The original Broadway production ofwas created, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse. This production is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse by special arrangement with Joey Parnes.

The ensemble of principal cast members includes Ioana Alfonso (Wicked), Yeman Brown (Jagged Little Pill), Peter John Chursin (Wicked), Dylis Croman (Chicago), Tony d’Alelio (This Ain’t No Disco), Jōvan Dansberry (King Kong), Karli Dinardo (Moulin Rouge!), Jacob Guzman (West Side Story), Manuel Herrera (Wicked), Kolton Krouse (Cats), Mattie Love (Wicked), Yani Marin (Wicked), Nando Morland (West Side Story), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Moulin Rouge!), Ida Saki (In the Heights) and Ron Todorowski (Finding Neverland). Ashley Blair Fitzgerald (The Cher Show), Gabriel Hyman (King Kong), Krystal Mackie (Hamilton national tour) and Michaeljon Slinger (Hello, Dolly!) serve as understudies.

Featuring an eclectic score that inclues many musical genres, Dancin’ is Fosse’s tribute to the art of dance. It opened on Broadway in March 1978 and garnered seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. Fosse received his seventh Tony win for Best Choreography.

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ will feature scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung, lighting design by David Grill, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projection design by Finn Ross, music supervision, orchestrations, incidental music, and vocal arrangements by Jim Abbott, music direction by Darryl Archibald, dance arrangements and additional music by David Dabbon. The casting is by Tara Rubin Casting. The production stage manager is Beverly Jenkins. Fosse’s choreography is being reproduced by Christine Colby Jacques with associate direction/musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera. Kirsten Childs serves as text consultant and provides additional material.

Fosse was a Broadway legend having won eight Tony Awards for Best Choreography and one for Best Direction. His acclaimed productions include The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, Redhead, Little Me, Sweet Charity, Pippin, Big Deal, Chicago and more. In 1973 he won an Academy Award for his direction of the film version of Cabaret, and is the only director to win the “triple crown”—Oscar (Cabaret), Tony (Pippin) and Emmy (Liza with a Z)—all in the same year. In 2019, FX premiered its award-winning limited series Fosse/Verdon, which follows the romantic and professional partnership between Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Fosse died of a heart attack on September 23, 1987.