Grammy Winner Ciara Joins New Color Purple Film

Grammy winner Ciara has joined the cast of The Color Purple as the adult version of Nettie, according to Entertainment Weekly. The younger version of the character will be played by The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey. As previously announced, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg are teaming up on the film, which will be directed by Blitz Bazawule. The adaptation features a screenplay by Marcus Gardley andwill be released on December 20, 2023. Production is scheduled to begin this month in Georgia.

A 2006 Grammy winner for her single "Lose Control," featuring Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop, recording artist Ciara has also earned Grammy nods for "1, 2 Step" and the Justin Timberlake collaboration "Love Sex Magic." Her screen credits include All You've Got, Mama, I Want to Sing!, That's My Boy and The Game.

Ciara joins a cast that includes Fantasia Barrino, the American Idol winner who made her Broadway debut in the original production of The Color Purple, as Celie, Danielle Brooks reprising her Tony-nominated turn as Sofia, Tony nominee Colman Domingo as Mister, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery.

Based on Alice Walker's 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Color Purple follows Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life. The1985 film starred Whoopi Goldberg in an Oscar-nominated performance as Celie and Oprah Winfrey in an Oscar-nominated performance as Sofia. The original 2005 Broadway production starred LaChanze, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the role. Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo garnered a Tony, Grammy and Emmy for her portrayal of Celie in the 2015 Broadway revival.