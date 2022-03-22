Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to The Music Man, Hamilton, Plaza Suite & More

The Broadway League resumed the traditional reporting of weekly Broadway sales totals starting on March 22, and audiences are returning. Longstanding favorites like Hamilton, Wicked and The Lion King saw big numbers and packed houses, as did starry new offerings The Music Man, headlined by Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, and Plaza Suite, led by real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Plaza Suite is scheduled to officially open at the Hudson Theatre on March 28.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 20.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,451,723.68)

2. Hamilton ($2,272,219.00)

3. Wicked ($1,944,704.00)

4. The Lion King ($1,778,641.00)

5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,704,152.10)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Come From Away ($620,294.30)

4. Chicago ($587,788.32)

3. Paradise Square ($355,401.00)

2. Take Me Out ($351,019.03)

1. Birthday Candles ($148,611.00)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hadestown (101.14%)

2. Hamilton (100.71%)

3. Six (100.05%)

4. Plaza Suite (99.90%)

5. The Music Man (99.88%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Take Me Out (86.43%)

4. Come From Away (84.38%)

3. The Phantom of the Opera (78.03%)

2. Chicago (77.40%)

1. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (54.73%)



*Number based on three preview performances

Source: The Broadway League