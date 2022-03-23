Get a First Look at Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams & the Cast of Take Me Out

Play ball! New production photos of the Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning play are here. Jesse Williams, Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson star in the production, which officially opens at the Helen Hayes Theatre on April 4. The cast includes Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks. Take Me Out follows Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory. Take a trip to the baseball field by checking out the photos below!

The cast of Take Me Out.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mason Marzac in Take Me Out.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Patrick Adams as Kippy Sunderstorm in Take Me Out.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)