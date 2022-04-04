 Skip to main content
Kevin Woo, Min Young Lee & More to Join Luna in KPOP on Broadway

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 4, 2022
Kevin Woo
(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

More casting has been announced for KPOP, The Broadway Musical. The show will bow at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre with preview performances beginning on October 13 ahead of opening night on November 20. Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, KPOP is an immersive musical that weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory. Teddy Bergman directs.

In addition to the previously announced Luna, other cast members from the K-pop world include Kevin Woo (formerly of U-KISS), Min Young Lee (formerly of Miss A) and Bo Hyung Kim (formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO). Apart from their group activities, they have each launched successful solo careers and are actively releasing new music. The cast also includes Julia Abueva, Will Brill, Major Curda, Joomin Hwang, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park and John Yi.

The production features choreography by Jennifer Weber, music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, costume design by Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia M. Neal and makeup design by Joe Dulude II.

KPOP played off-Broadway, starring Ashley Park and Jason Tam, both of whom won 2018 Lortel Awards for their performances, with the musical winning the Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical.

