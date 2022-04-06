Odds & Ends: Classic Stage Company Announces Assassins Benefit Concert

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Assassins Benefit Concert Set for May 9

In addition to its recently released cast recording, Classic Stage Company's revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 1990 musical Assassins lives on. A one-night-only concert performance will take place on May 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre as a benefit for CSC. The event will feature Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr, Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Bianca Horn as Emma Goldman, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz and Brad Giovanine, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble. "After 12 weeks of sold-out performances of Assassins, we had to end our run earlier than expected,” Artistic Director John Doyle said in a statement. “However, we've been granted a unique opportunity with this special benefit concert to bring back our original cast and allow CSC and the company to enjoy their deserved final curtain call. We hope those who loved the show (and those who may have missed it!) can join us in celebration of this landmark musical, and through their generosity help CSC continue its mission this season and beyond."

Grey Henson

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Broadway Faves Join Girls5eva

A roster of guest stars are joining the previously announced second season of Girls5eva. The musical comedy series, which stars Broadway vets Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry, returns to Peacock on May 5. The show, created by Emmy winner Meredith Scardino and produced by Tina Fey, premiered in May 2021 and focuses on a former '90s girl group that takes another shot at fame when their one hit gets sampled by a young rapper. Bareilles and Goldsberry are joined by Paula Pell and Busy Philipps, who round out the girl group. Season one featured a slew of stage favorites like Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Andrew Rannells and Daniel Breaker. According to Deadline, season two's guest stars will include Mean Girls Tony nominee Grey Henson, Some Like It Hot scribe Amber Ruffin, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart and more.

Brian d’Arcy James Lands Two Screen Roles

Brian d'Arcy James is keeping busy. According to Deadline, the three-time Tony nominee has landed a role in the Anne Hathaway-Marisa Tomei-Peter Dinklage-Matthew Broderick romantic comedy She Came to Me as well as a recurring role on the Apple Original series Dear Edward. The former is a multi-generational story set in New York. D'Arcy James will play an attorney and the father of a teenager, who is fighting to prove that young love is something that can last forever. He will play the father of the title character in Dear Edward. The series is based on the book of the same name by Ann Napolitano and tells the story of Edward Adler, a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. Release dates will be announced later.

Samantha Barks

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Samantha Barks & More Join Kristen & Bobby Lopez Celebration at Carnegie Hall

Even more stars are joining the lineup for the New York Pops' 39th birthday gala on April 25. Taking the Carnegie Hall stage to honor songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez with For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez will be Frozen's West End star Samantha Barks, Josh Gad, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure and Andrew Rannells. The event will also include Frozen movie star Kristen Bell as well as Broadway's Caissie Levy and Betsy Wolfe, Tony winners Santino Fontana and Nikki M. James, Jaime Camil, Mykal Kilgore, Patti Murin as well as Avenue Q alums Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon and John Tartaglia. Proceeds from the gala support the New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs that reach throughout all five boroughs of New York City.

Bye Bye Birdie Star Bobby Rydell Dead at 79

Bobby Rydell, who theater fans likely know from his 1963 performance in the film Bye Bye Birdie as Hugo Peabody, has died at the age of 79. Variety reports that the cause was pneumonia. Born on April 26, 1942, he went on to be known as an early '60s teen idol. He had 34 singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout his career, including “We Got Love,” “Wild One,” “Volare," “Swingin’ School,” “The Cha-Cha-Cha” and more. Fun fact: Rydell High School in both the Broadway musical and subsequent film Grease was named after him.

Mercedes Ruehl

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Mercedes Ruehl to Be Honored at Actors Fund Gala

Tony and Oscar winner Mercedes Ruehl, who last appeared on Broadway in Torch Song Trilogy, will be honored at the Actors Fund's annual gala on May 9. The gala will return live and in-person and there will be a simultaneous live broadcast at events in both New York City and Los Angeles as well as a national private stream for people to watch around the country. The New York City event will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis and the Los Angeles event at Paramount Pictures. The gala is co-chaired by Actors Fund Vice Chair Annette Bening and Chairman of the Board Brian Stokes Mitchell. In addition to Ruehl, Uzo Aduba, Shubert Organization Chairman and CEO Robert E. Wankel and Paramount President and CEO Bob Bakish will receive this year’s Medal of Honor, an annual award that recognizes individuals who have had a profound impact on the entertainment community.