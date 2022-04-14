Riverdale to Tackle American Psycho on Musical Episode

The cast of "Riverdale" and Benjamin Walker in "American Psycho" on Broadway (Photos: The CW/Jeremy Daniel) (Photo composite by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

Riverdale, the long-running The CW hit based on the Archie Comics franchise, is set to take on American Psycho as its musical episode this season, according to TV Line. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale's showrunner, wrote the book for American Psycho, which features music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik. A premiere date for the episode will be announced later.

Riverdale, now in its sixth season, has a long history with musical episodes. Season two was the first to showcase a musical when the students of Riverdale High took on Carrie: The Musical. The following year, the show chose Heathers as its musical in season three. Season four saw Kevin Keller, played by frequent stage actor Casey Cott, take on the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch during a school talent show. Most recently, season five showcased the music of Next to Normal as Betty Cooper and her family grieved through a familial loss.

In addition to Cott, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner, Erin Westbrook, Marisol Nichols and Madchen Amick. It premiered in 2017 and was recently renewed for a seventh season.

American Psycho, directed by Rupert Goold, had its world premiere at London's Almeida Theatre in 2013, starring Doctor Who and The Crown actor Matt Smith. It transferred to Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre in 2016 with Benjamin Walker starring as Patrick Bateman. It received two Tony nominations for its set and lighting design.