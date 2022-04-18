See Tracy Letts, Noah Reid, Jessie Mueller & More in The Minutes

Tracy Letts' The Minutes has arrived on Broadway, and now you can get a first look at the production. The production stars Letts, Schitt's Creek's Noah Reid, Jessie Mueller, Blair Brown, Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, K. Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy and Jeff Still. The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro directs. Check out the photos below.