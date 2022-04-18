 Skip to main content
See Tracy Letts, Noah Reid, Jessie Mueller & More in The Minutes

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 18, 2022
Noah Reid and the cast of "The Minutes"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Tracy LettsThe Minutes has arrived on Broadway, and now you can get a first look at the production. The production stars Letts, Schitt's Creek's Noah Reid, Jessie MuellerBlair BrownIan BarfordSally MurphyK. Todd FreemanAustin PendletonCliff ChamberlainDanny McCarthy and Jeff Still. The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro directs. Check out the photos below.

Jessie Mueller and Noah Reid in The Minutes.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Tracy Letts and Noah Reid in The Minutes.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Jeff Still, Tracy Letts and Cliff Chamberlain in The Minutes.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
