The Greatest Star! See Photos of Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo & More in Funny Girl

The Broadway revival of Funny Girl has arrived with Beanie Feldstein starring as Fanny Brice, and more production photos are here. See Feldstein take center stage along with Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rosie Brice and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan. The cast also features Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Directed by Michael Mayer, the musical comedy follows the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Check out the photos below, and then go see the show at the August Wilson Theatre.