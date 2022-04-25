See Mrs. Doubtfire's Jenn Gambatese Revisit Roles in School of Rock, Hairspray & More

Jenn Gambatese is back on Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire, playing Miranda Hillard (the role originated by Sally Field opposite Robin Williams in the 1993 movie). On The Broadway Show, the stage fave joined Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek in the heart of New York City for a walk through her resume, reminiscing in front of the theaters that were home to shows like Hairspray, School of Rock, All Shook Up and more.

On Hairspray at the Neil Simon Theatre: "I remember when we were doing the out-of-town tryout in Seattle, [director] Jack O'Brien said to us after the first preview, 'It's not always like this.' There were so many younger actors, and he just didn't want us to think, 'Oh, this is what a Broadway out-of-town tryout is.' It's not always that [easy]. It was one of those cultural moments.""

On starring in School of Rock at the Winter Garden Theatre: "I love playing this house—the history of this theater! You had Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl, Angela Lansbury in Mame. You walk into this theater, and it's goosebumps."

On starring in All Shook Up at the Palace Theatre: "It was such a sweet show. The timing was a little tricky. The memo didn't quite make it out enough that it was the songs of Elvis, but it wasn't about Elvis. But the people who saw it loved it. I always say with that show the proof is in the pudding. It is done everywhere—colleges, community theaters. I think it will play Broadway again, and it will get its due.'"

On playing Miranda Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre: "You take a comedic movie, and you can only do so much [with a character]. You let the characters start to sing, and then you peel back the layers of the onion a bit. You get to know them a little bit more. It's just like a balm for the heart."

