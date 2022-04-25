Gear Up for A Strange Loop's Broadway Opening With These Photos

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop officially opens on April 26, and here's a look at production photos from the new musical. Directed by Stephen Brackett, the show recently earned 2022 Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical and for both Jaquel Spivey and L Morgan Lee's performances. The musical explores the thoughts of Usher (Spivey), a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical. Check out the photos below, and then go see the new musical at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre!

John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison and Antwayn Hopper in A Strange Loop.

(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)