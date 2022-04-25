 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Jacquel Spivey & the cast of "A Strange Loop"
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Gear Up for A Strange Loop's Broadway Opening With These Photos

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 25, 2022

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop officially opens on April 26, and here's a look at production photos from the new musical. Directed by Stephen Brackett, the show recently earned 2022 Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical and for both Jaquel Spivey and L Morgan Lee's performances. The musical explores the thoughts of Usher (Spivey), a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical. Check out the photos below, and then go see the new musical at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre!

John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison and Antwayn Hopper in A Strange Loop.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Jason Veasey, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee and Antwayn Hopper in A Strange Loop.
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
View Comments

Related Shows

A Strange Loop

from $49.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nominations Announced for 88th Annual Drama League Awards
  2. Watch Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele & More in the Trailer for Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known
  3. Jordan Donica and Maree Johnson to Return to Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera
Back to Top