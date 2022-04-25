Watch Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele & More in the Trailer for Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known

The trailer has arrived for the Spring Awakening reunion concert documentary. Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known will arrive on HBO and HBO Max on May 3, and even with this brief glimpse, we can understand why Jonathan Groff might be "crying through the entire thing." The original Broadway cast, including Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano, Lauren Pritchard and more, reunited for a one-night-only concert in honor of the Tony-winning musical's 15th anniversary on November 15, 2021 at the Imperial Theatre. The event served as a benefit for The Actors Fund. In addition to a peek inside that epic night, the doc also includes interviews with the cast and creators Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater. Watch the trailer below!