The Little Prince Sets Early Closing Date on Broadway

The Little Prince, the high-flying show based on the 1942 book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, will end its limited Broadway run early. Originally slated to play at the Broadway Theatre through August 14, the production will now end on May 8. The show first bowed on Broadway on March 29 and opened on April 11.

Anne Tournié directs and choreographs the production, which features dance, aerial acrobatics and video mapping technology. The Little Prince tells the story of a young prince who visits various planets in space, including Earth, and addresses themes of loneliness, friendship, love and loss.

The cast features Lionel Zalachas as The Little Prince, Aurélien Bednarek as The Aviator, Chris Mouron as The Narrator, Laurisse Sulty as The Rose, Adrien Picaut as The Businessman, Antony Cesar as The Vain Man/The Aviator Tribute, Marie Menuge as The Drunkard, Marcin Janiak as The Lamplighter, Srilata Ray as The Snake, Dylan Barone as The Fox, Joän Bertrand as The King, William John Banks as The Switchman. The ensemble is completed by Christian Denice, George Sanders, Iris Beaumier, Pawel Walczewski and Madison Ward.



The production features an adapted libretto and co-direction by Chris Mouron, original music by Terry Truck, assistant choreography by Noellie Bordelet, video design by Marie Jumelin, costume design by Peggy Housset, lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch, sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi, video projection by Etienne Beaussart, hair and makeup design by Carmen Arbues Miro and props design by Aurélie Gandilhon.

The Little Prince is set to continue on its international tour, with more information to be announced soon.