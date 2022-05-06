Watch Alan Menken and the Stars of Little Shop of Horrors Perform a Tiny Desk Concert

Little Shop of Horrors, which plays off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. To mark the occasion, NPR released a Tiny Desk concert of the cast. Conrad Ricamora and Tammy Blanchard, who lead the show, are joined by Christian Borle, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Stuart Zagnit, Tatiana Lofton, Cristina Raé, Khadija Sankoh and composer Alan Menken to perform the numbers "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Feed Me (Git It!)," "Somewhere That's Green," "Dentist!" and "Suddenly Seymour." Watch the performance below, and be sure to experience Little Shop live on stage!