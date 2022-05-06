 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The off-Broadway cast of "Little Shop of Horrors"

Watch Alan Menken and the Stars of Little Shop of Horrors Perform a Tiny Desk Concert

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 6, 2022

Little Shop of Horrors, which plays off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. To mark the occasion, NPR released a Tiny Desk concert of the cast. Conrad Ricamora and Tammy Blanchard, who lead the show, are joined by Christian Borle, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Stuart Zagnit, Tatiana Lofton, Cristina Raé, Khadija Sankoh and composer Alan Menken to perform the numbers "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Feed Me (Git It!)," "Somewhere That's Green," "Dentist!" and "Suddenly Seymour." Watch the performance below, and be sure to experience Little Shop live on stage!

View Comments

Related Shows

Little Shop of Horrors

from $69.00

Star Files

Tammy Blanchard

Christian Borle

Aaron Arnell Harrington

Conrad Ricamora

Stuart Zagnit
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Watch Shoshana Bean Belt Out 'Maybe It Starts with Me' from Mr. Saturday Night
  3. Tonys Administration Committee Announces Final Set of Rulings for the 2021-2022 Season
Back to Top