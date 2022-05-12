Odds & Ends: Jennifer Lopez to Produce Cinderella Limited Series

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Jennifer Lopez to Produce Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella Limited Series

Jennifer Lopez is producing a series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rachel Shukert will adapt the musical and serve as showrunner. This marks the first venture of Lopez's collaboration with Skydance and Concord Theatricals.

Harmony: A New Musical to Release Cast Recording

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony: A New Musical, which is currently playing at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, is set to record and release a cast recording. The show stars Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Elise Frances Daniells, Zak Edwards, Abby Goldfarb, Eddie Grey, Shayne Kennon, Kolby Kindle, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Tori Palin, Barrett Riggins, Kayleen Seidl, Andrew O’Shanick, Dan Teixeira, Nancy Ticotin and Kate Wesler. Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history. Tony winner Warren Carlyle directs and choreographs the production. A release date for the cast recording is to be announced.

Jeremy Jordan Announces West End Concert

Broadway's Jeremy Jordan will perform a solo show at the West End's Theatre Royal Drury Lane on August 29. This marks Jordan's fourth solo engagement in London and will feature original music as well as fan-favorite show tunes from his previous roles. Most recently seen on stage in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Jordan is a Tony nominee for his leading performance in Newsies. His other Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde, American Son, Waitress, Rock of Ages and West Side Story. Jordan is known for his screen work on Supergirl and Smash.

Broadway Bares: XXX Set as 30th Anniversary Theme

Get ready to see Broadway talents show some skin for a great cause! As previously announced, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will bring its annual striptease spectacular Broadway Bares back as an in-person event for the first time since the Broadway shutdown. Broadway Bares: XXX and the one-night-only event will feature provocative new production numbers inspired by the show’s sexy and sensual three-decade run. Laya Barak will return to direct with Jonathan Lee serving as associate director. Broadway Bares creator Jerry Mitchell and longtime director and performer Nick Kenkel are executive producers. The night's choreographers include Al Blackstone, Jessica Castro, Armando Farfan, Ricky Hinds, Stephanie Klemons, Sekou McMiller, Michael Lee Scott, Gabby Sorrentino, Kellen Stancil, Andrew Turteltaub and James Alonzo White. The popular event will take place on June 26 at Hammerstein Ballroom with two performances at 9:30PM ET and midnight.

B Positive, Starring Annaleigh Ashford, Canceled After Two Seasons

The new CBS comedy B Positive, starring Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch, has been canceled after two seasons. The series follows a newly divorced dad (Middleditch), who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Ashford), who volunteers her own. B Positive was the first new CBS show to debut as part of the 2020/21 broadcast season and will have broadcast 34 episodes at the time of cancellation.

Bruce MacVittie, Off-Broadway Mainstay, Dead at 65

Bruce MacVittie, a famed character actor who frequented off-Broadway, died on May 7 in Manhattan, according to The New York Times. He was 65. MacVittie's first and only Broadway credit is starring opposite Al Pacino in the 1983 production of David Mamet’s American Buffalo. In the 1980s, he helped founded Naked Angels, a troupe of young film and theater hipsters that included a young Matthew Broderick and Marisa Tomei. MacVittie is known for his acclaimed performance in Eduardo Machado’s Havana is Waiting and his 10 seasons at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts and the Eugene O’Neill Center Playwrights Conference in Connecticut. His screen credits include Law and Order, The Sopranos, Sex in the City and more. In 2013, MacVittie received a Bachelor of Science degree from Hunter College in Manhattan to pursue a career in nursing. He is survived by Carol Ochs and daughter Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.