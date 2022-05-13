Watch Jaquel Spivey & the Cast of A Strange Loop Perform 'Inner White Girl'

A Strange Loop is having an exciting week. In addition to garnering 11 Tony nominations and releasing five tracks from the cast recording, which will be released on June 10, stars Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson Jr., John-Michael Lyles and Jason Veasey performed "Inner White Girl" on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Michael R. Jackson's musical explores the thoughts of Usher (Spivey), a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical. Check out the incredible performance below, and then see A Strange Loop live at the Lyceum Theatre.