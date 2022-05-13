 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Jaquel Spivey & the Cast of A Strange Loop Perform 'Inner White Girl'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 13, 2022

A Strange Loop is having an exciting week. In addition to garnering 11 Tony nominations and releasing five tracks from the cast recording, which will be released on June 10, stars Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan LeeJohn-Andrew MorrisonAntwayn Hopper, James Jackson Jr., John-Michael Lyles and Jason Veasey performed "Inner White Girl" on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Michael R. Jackson's musical explores the thoughts of Usher (Spivey), a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical. Check out the incredible performance below, and then see A Strange Loop live at the Lyceum Theatre.

Jaquel Spivey
View Comments

Related Shows

A Strange Loop

from $49.00

Star Files

Antwayn Hopper

L Morgan Lee

John-Michael Lyles

John-Andrew Morrison

Jaquel Spivey

Jason Veasey
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Vote Now! Nominations Announced for the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards; Six, Patti LuPone & Beanie Feldstein Top Nominees
  2. A Strange Loop Tops 2022 Tony Award Nominations
  3. Find Out Why Funny Girl Star Beanie Feldstein Loves Playing 'Unapologetic Women'
Back to Top