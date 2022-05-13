 Skip to main content
Tony-Nominated Girl From the North Country Extends Broadway Run

by Lindsey Sullivan • May 13, 2022
Todd Almond & the cast of "Girl From the North Country"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Fresh off of receiving seven Tony Award nominations, Girl From the North Country has extended its run at the Belasco Theatre through June 19. The show, which features the music of Bob Dylan, resumed performances on April 29 and was originally scheduled to play through June 11.

Girl From the North Country tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934. Written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the music of Dylan, the show opened on Broadway on February 7, 2020 at the Belasco Theatre.

The cast includes 2022 Tony nominees Mare Winningham and Jeannette Bayardelle, as well as Todd Almond, Colin BatesCraig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrathTom NelisJay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Ben Toomer, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton and Chelsea Lee Williams.

As previously reported, Girl From the North Country will hit the road in a national touring production beginning in the fall of 2023.

