Angela Lansbury to Be Honored with Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that five-time Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury will receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

"Angela Lansbury’s contributions to the stage are insurmountable,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a joint statement. “From her groundbreaking role in Mame to her iconic performances in Deuce and Sweeney Todd, and most recently, in the revival of A Little Night Music, Ms. Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honor to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The award is presented annually to a member of the theater community for their contributions. Lansbury’s career spans over 75 years. She made her Broadway debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960) and Anyone Can Whistle (1964). She won her first Tony for her performance in Mame (1966). Lansbury earned additional Tony Awards for Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1974) and Sweeney Todd (1979). She returned to Broadway in 2007's Deuce (2007) and won her fifth Tony for 2009's Blithe Spirit. Lansbury was most recently seen in A Little Night Music (2009) and Gore Vidal’s The Best Man (2012). In 2014 she reprised Blithe Spirit in London, winning the Olivier Award for her performance as Madame Arcati. Lansbury has over 70 film credits with three Oscar nominations, six Golden Globes and 18 Emmy nominations. In 2013, she was awarded with the Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures.

As previously announced, the 75th Tony Awards will take place on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. Emmy winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host The Tony Awards: Act One on Paramount+ at 7PM with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosting the ceremony beginning at 8PM on CBS and streaming. The night will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.