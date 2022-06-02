Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Starring Sonoya Mizuno, Sets New Dates Off-Broadway

After being postponed, the previously announced off-Broadway staging of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof has new dates. The new production by Ruth Stage will play the Theater at St. Clements beginning on July 15. Opening night is scheduled for July 24. Directed by Joe Rosario, this is the first production of the play the Williams estate has allowed to be produced off-Broadway.

The cast will feature Sonoya Mizuno (HBO's House of the Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians) as Maggie in her stage debut, Matt de Rogatis as Brick, Christian Jules Le Blanc as Big Daddy, Alison Fraser as Big Mama, Milton Elliott as Rev. Tooker, Tiffan Borelli as Mae, Carly Gold as The No Neck Monsters, Jim Kempner as Doc Braugh and Spencer Scott as Gooper. Austin Pendleton will join the company as Doc Baugh on July 25 following his run in Tracy Lett's Tony-nominated play The Minutes.

"Our goal in presenting Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is to illustrate this authentic American dynasty from a modern perspective while showing the timelessness of a dysfunctional family,” said director Rosario in a statement. “To be the first group to ever perform this show off-Broadway, in the House that Tennessee Williams built, no less, is a special privilege."

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollit, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star athlete son Brick, and Brick’s fiery, outspoken wife Maggie, his scheming elder son and daughter-in-law and their weaponized brood of “no-neck monsters.”

Premiering in 1955, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof has been revived five times on Broadway and was made into a film in 1958, starring Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie and Paul Newman as Brick.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof features scenic design by Matt Imhoff, lighting design by Steve Wolf and sound design by Ben Levine.