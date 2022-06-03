The Search for Roxie Winner Emma Pittman on Making Her Broadway Debut in Chicago

Emma Pittman entered Broadway.com's competition The Search for Roxie, in which hopefuls sent in audition tapes to play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. After being named a top 10 finalist by longtime star Charlotte d'Amboise and Chicago casting directors Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitely, Pittman was voted by fans into the top three. She came to New York City to audition in front of Stewart and Chicago legends the late Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth and Bianca Marroquín and landed the role of a lifetime. Now, Pittman is gearing up to make her Broadway debut in Chicago from June 6-19. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Pittman at The Skylark to chat about joining the long-running proudction, making Roxie her own and getting Reinking's approval

Now that it's time for Pittman to take center stage, she's reflecting on her The Search for Roxie journey and sharing what it means to have been called a "triple-threat" by the late Reinking. "It's one of those things that, as a theater person, when you think about your dream inspirations you don't even dream of having those kinds of conversations," she said. "It's so otherworldly to actually have heard her say it in real life, and then for it to be on tape forever and ever as something I can cherish and have is unbelievable. It's so sad that we've lost her in this last year, and I really do feel a a big honor to be able to go into this part knowing that I was one of the last people that she chose. I hope that I can continue to do her justice and do exactly what I know she wanted me to do with this."

Ann Reinking, Emma Pittman, Bebe Neuwirth and Bianca Marroquín

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Throughout the audition process, Pittman and fellow finalists Khalifa White and Kate Gulotta talked about how their versions of Roxie Hart are so different from each other. "It's one of those roles that's so iconic. Anyone can play it because it's so versatile," Pittman said. "We would talk about how the thing that makes Roxie amazing is that you make it yours. It's never about who's going to be the best one. And for me, it's going to be comedy. I think Roxie is so silly and naive and funny. There's so much silly laughter and jokes in vaudeville that I'm so excited to play with."

Pittman's journey to her Broadway debut has been an unusual one, but she feels ready to take center stage. "I think what's scary is the unknown," she said. "You can look at the unknown with a lot of fear, or you can look at it as a first-time learner instead of being afraid of it. I could definitely be afraid of stepping into a big role, but I'm going to just own it because I'm here for a reason."

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.