Tony-Nominated MJ to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording in July

MJ, the new musical that features a score made up of Michael Jackson's song catalogue, is releasing its original Broadway cast recording this summer. The album of the Tony-nominated musical wil be available in digital and CD formats beginning July 15.

The cast recording will feature Myles Frost as Michael Jackson, Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson. Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson alternate the role of Little Michael and Devin Trey Campbell plays Little Marlon.

The ensemble includes Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom and Darius Wright.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and opened at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on February 1. It is nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.